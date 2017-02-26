Operations in Punjab to be intensified

Civil-military leadership review law, order; Indiscriminate action against terrorists, their facilitators: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Apex Committee meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here on Sunday, resolved to root out militancy, terrorism, extremism and sectarianism from the country and expressed great satisfaction on the ongoing Army operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorists, their facilitators and financial supporters.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing operations by civil and military law enforcement agencies against terrorists and their facilitators in the province.

National Security Adviser (R) Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for Counter Terrorism Colonel (R) Muhammad Ayub, Punjab Director General Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Punjab Chief Secretary Captain (R) Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Sulaiman Khan and other high civil and military officers took part in the meeting.

The meeting decided to expand the scope of joint operations of Rangers, CTD and Police and agreed to speedily increase activities against terrorists under the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. It was also decided to give fool proof security to mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship across the province.

The Provincial Apex Committee resolved to take indiscriminate action against terrorists and their facilitators, eliminate the mindset of militancy, extremism, and fundamentalism with full force and to root out the networks of terrorists and their facilitators. The need to enhance cooperation with other provinces was also stressed in the meeting. While chairing the Provincial Apex Committee meeting, the Chief Minister said, “W will not let the terrorists and their facilitators become successful in their evil intentions.”

The Chief Minister said that the brave and patriotic Pakistanis are determined to eliminate terrorism from their soil. Our collective efforts would defeat the conspiracies of our enemies, he added.

The Chief Minister said that civil and military leadership of Pakistan is moving forward against terrorism with complete unity and we are on the same page in this war against terrorism.

Earlier, Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

During their meeting, they exchanged words on matters of mutual interest, professional affairs, security concerns and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The Chief Minister Punjab lauded great services rendered by Pakistan Army, young police officers, and people from other walks of life in the war against terrorism and said that those who have lost their lives in this war against terrorism are real heroes and the whole nation is proud of their sacrifices.

The Chief Minister said that the fearless warriors of Pakistani forces have made a record of their bravery and courage in the war against terrorism. The Pakistani forces are fully capable of facing any internal or external challenge and Pakistan has achieved immense successes in the war against terrorism. The Chief Minister said that the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad would help Pakistan rid of terrorism and extremism once and for all.