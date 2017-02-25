Javaid Bashir

Lahore

After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb which was started in 2014 in the wake of renewed wave of terrorism by the terrorist outfits, there was a relative decline in terror activities. But recent days have seen upsurge in terror activities; for instance two most deadly attacks one at the Mall in Lahore and the other at the Mazar of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (barring a few others) it has become necessary to stem terrorism. With this background the Army Chief met the corps commanders and heads of security agencies at the Army Headquarters in Lahore. He declared to lunch another comprehensive Operation named “Raad ul fasad” to wipe out every kind of terrorism from its roots. Army, Air Force, Navy and all other security and intelligence agencies would participate in this all-out operation. Its main objective is to consolidate the gains of operation Zarb-e- Azb. It would also provide security on the borders. Punjab Rangers will be the integral part of this operation. The continuing activities of the terrorists would fall within its ambit. We must preserve the successes of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and ensure security on borders. This operation is part of the National Action Plan. The country would be cleansed of illegal arms and explosives. We applaud the government as well as the armed forces for their dedication and precious services for the greater good of the nation. Let us pray for the success of Operation “Raad ul fasad.