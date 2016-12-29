Operation Opera & Pak foreign policy

Muhammad Ali Baig

JOHN Mearsheimer believes that international politics has always been a ruthless and dangerous business. In this business, there is neither any permanent friend and nor a constant enemy. The national interest of a state can be said as the sole driving force in maintaining the international relations. The phenomenon is not limited to great powers or major powers but even the weak states of Central Asia are also driven by this very fundamental principle. Foreign policy of a state is the central instrument in achieving the national interest.

Since its inception, the foreign policy of Pakistan remained overshadowed by its leaders. While talking about Israel, Quaid-e-Azam said that “Israel is an illegitimate child of the West”. He was right and it was a pragmatic statement, since at that time the nascent state needed the support of the Muslim World for recognition, bilateral relations and trade. But later on, many Muslim countries including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, etc recognized the de-jure status of Israel. The foreign policy of Pakistan may take a pragmatic decision in the contemporary world while attaching certain conditions in recognizing Israel as a legitimate state.

On June 7, 1981, under Begin Doctrine, Israel conducted an air-raid on Saddam’s nuclear reactor at Osiraq and destroyed it. F-16 multi-role aircrafts of the Israeli Air Force escorted by F-15 fighters took part in the attack. The attack was codenamed as Operation Opera. The Israeli raid deprived Saddam of making a weapon-grade nuclear warhead. Israeli and Indian Air Forces worked very closely during the 1980s to conduct another Operation Opera against Pakistan and to destroy its nuclear research facilities at Kahuta. But credit must be given to President General Zia-ul-Haq and then Air Chief Anwar Shamim who preempted the situation and acquired F-16 fighter jets to counter a perceived-potential attack.

In international relations a state must behave rationally and before taking a foreign policy decision. Without a slightest doubt Israeli-Zionist mindset is prone towards violence and usurper of Palestinian land, but Pakistan must consider its options by becoming a bridge between Israel and the Muslim World especially Palestine while at the same time fulfilling its national interest. Pakistan’s move towards Israel would be a multi-vectored move. It would help Pakistan to maintain the balance of power in South Asia while at the same time project a progressive image of Pakistan. It would significantly help Pakistan in its endeavour to join Nuclear Suppliers Group and in the membership of Missile Technology Control Regime. It would be a completely unpredictable move and would yield in a huge positive response from around the globe, especially from European Union, NATO and the West. Pakistan’s move towards Israel would considerably break the New Delhi-Washington-Tel Aviv axis against Pakistan. It would open numerous opportunities for Pakistan via China and Turkey, who are mutual friends of Pakistan and Israel.

The major criticism against this move would come from within Pakistan. The right-wing religious-political parties and organizations would protest strongly against the move. To overcome the expected agitation, a resolution can be brought to the National Assembly to develop consensus. The Muslim World especially Saudi Arabia must be dealt in the same way as Pakistan responded to Saudi demands of sending Pak troops to fight in Yemen. Even if we consider Israel an enemy, then how do we make peace if we don’t want talk to our enemy? The situation has to be realized that Pakistan has no direct confrontation with Israel.

Perhaps Pakistan has been fighting a “proxy war” for Arab Muslims especially Saudi Arabia who has never supported Pakistan on the Kashmir Dispute by putting pressure on India. Apart from the liberal values and thoughts, the world affairs are still dominated by the Machiavellian ideas and the forces of realism. Maintaining hostile relations with Israel is not in the larger interest of Pakistan except it gives Islamabad some pseudo-prestige in the Muslim World. Due to being a small power in the international system, the foreign policy of Pakistan has always been designed and formulated on the tactical level but it does not mean that Pakistan cannot assert itself on the system level.

From the perspective of international relations, Pakistan needs to make new promises and friends and to review the old ones. Recognizing Israel may be one of the few initiatives. Those who still think that Pakistan must not recognize Israel due to the fact that it is violating rights of fellow Muslim brethren, should also know that two Islamic countries i.e. Iran and Saudi Arabia helped Israel directly or indirectly in denying their Islamic brother Iraq from making a weapon grade nuclear warhead. Iran provided intelligence and reconnaissance files while Saudi Arabia provided its air-space. Rodger Claire’s book “Raid on the Sun” (2004) describes what actually happened during the raid and was used in the pursuit of this article.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email:mmab11@gmail.com