Operation against miscreants launched

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A joint search operation initiated by Police and Rangers against miscreants at Katcha areas of Sultankot Town, Abdul Khaliq Pindrani and Qadir Bux Pandrani villages and succeeded in arresting 10 suspects and seized arms from their possession, here on Tuesday early in the morning.

According to Athar Channa, the spokesperson of SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail informed this scribe that on the strict directions of SSP Shikarpur a joint search operation has been initiated against miscreants to cope with any untoward incident in Shikarpur district, during search, heavy contingent of police and Rangers cordoned off the entry and exit points and smashed sanctuaries of terrorists / criminals remained safe havens for a long time in the past in the Katcha areas of Sultankot Town, Abdul Khaliq Pindrani Brohi and Qadir Bux Pandrani Brohi, Athar maintained.