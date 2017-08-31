Operation launched against illegal constructions, encroachments

City Reporter

Anti-encroachment drive of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is on full swing. 162 Anti Encroachment Operations against illegal constructions and encroachments are being conducted all over the city during the month of August.

This was informed during the meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting reviewed the progress of Anti Encroachment Drive conducted during the month of August. On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present.

While expressing satisfaction over the results of Anti-encroachment drive, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser directed the Director Enforcement to further gear-up the Anti Encroachment Drive. He further emphasized on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication encroachments from the city. He asked the business community particularly traders union to join hands with CDA and MCI in anti-encroachment drive. He said that all out efforts would be made to restore natural grace of the city. Anti-encroachment drive will remain continue till complete elimination of encroachments from the city.

Director Enforcement apprised Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz during the said period many gigantic operations were conducted in different areas of the city. One of such operation was conducted at Cafea Irum Market in G-6/2. This was a major joint operation conducted in coordination and collaboration with Building Control Section (BCS), CDA and other concerned formations.