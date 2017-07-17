Operation Khyber-IV launched in Rajgal

Army is not directly related to JIT

Zahid Chaudhrey

Rawalpindi

Director General Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday that the Supreme Court had formed the Joint Investigation Team that contained members of the ISI and the MI and Pak Army is not directly related to the joint investigation team.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday afternoon, DG ISPR added that Pakistan Army is working for the stability and security of the country. He stated that JIT worked hard with honesty on the orders of the Supreme Court. The case is in the SC which has to decide it.

The DG ISPR said the Operation Khyber-IV has been launched in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency along the Pak-Afghan border to clear the area of terrorists.

He said that a grand on ground operation was initiated this morning with the aim to clear the area from terrorist coming from Afghanistan. “The PAF will also participate in the Khyber-4. The Army will get the treacherous terrain cleared,” he added.

Daesh has increased its influence on the Afghan side and objective behind the operation is to check their cross border intrusion to carry out terrorist activities on our side of the border, said DG ISPR.

He further stated that Rajgal Valley is the toughest terrain in FATA. He said international border with Afghanistan will be fully secured to check infiltration of terrorists and to destroy their hideouts in our side of the border.

Asif Ghafoor said that about 500 families had been living in this area, which are currently staying at safer places as Temporarily Displaced Persons. Due to effective security operations in the tribal belt, incidents of terrorism have reasonably been declined in the country, he said.

Giving details about operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said 46 major operations and over 9,000 intelligence based operations were launched, while 10707 joint check posts were established across Pakistan. Thirteen major operations and over 800 IBOs were conducted in Balochistan.

The ISPR Chief said that as many as 522 terrorists had surrendered to security forces in Sindh. He said that terrorism and target killing had reduced by 98 and 97 percent respectively.

Asif Ghafoor told the media that 22 terrorists were killed in Punjab. “Daesh as an organization does not exist in Pakistan, while it does exist in Afghanistan.”

Elaborating situation on the Line of Control, Asif Ghafoor said India is committing massive ceasefire violations on LoC to divert world attention from the grave human rights violations and indigenous struggle of Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir.

To a question, he said the Army Chief will take a final decision on the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest. He assured that the decision of the Army Chief will be based on justice

He said that the operation improved conditions in Karachi and terrorists surrendered to forces. To a question, he said that the COAS was reviewing the evidences in the Kalbhushan Jadhav case.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that they would not let the CPEC project a failure.

To a question, he said that several institutions worked for the release of Raymond Davis. “The Pak Army is working for sovereignty and implementation of the constitution,” he added.

At the end of his address, he read a message from the army chief: “We are building peace in our country, brick by brick, moving from relative stability towards enduring peace. For this, army shall continue to perform its role in and with support of all other state institutions.”