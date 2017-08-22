Operation Khyber-4 accomplished: ISPR

RAW, NDS behind sectarian attack in Rawalpindi in 2013; Ahsan Ullah Ahsan not to go scot free

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Operation Khyber-IV in Rajagal has been accomplished successfully. This was announced by spokesperson of Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor in a press conference here on Monday. He said there is no organized terrorist’s infrastructure in Pakistan now.

The DG ISPR stated that during the operation, 52 terrorists were killed and 31 injured while 4 surrendered before the Army in Rajgal.

Ground targets have been achieved in the area. Meanwhile Shawal valley is not cleared yet, he clarified. The operation Khyber 4 was launched on July 15, 2017.

DG ISPR said that hundreds of explosive landmines were defused during the operation. 95% people have returned to their homes. A total of 318,384 person among registered 336,674 IDPs have return back to there homes, while another 18,280 perhaps don’t want to returned. He said 91 posts have been established and 106 sling operation were conduct in Rajgal area. He said that even the Parachanar incident was carried out by Afghan militants based in Rajgal valley.

The clearance operation is in progress in Khyber Valley. Asif Ghafoor stated that our two sepoy have embarrassed martyred during the operations and six got injuries. The Operation Khyber-4 was launched to stop infiltration of terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border

He said development phase is being implemented after clearance in tribal areas. To a question he said that FATA reforms are imperative for development of the area and Pakistan Army will assist the government.

No civil-military divide exists in the country and the Army is an organ of the state which is not involved in any political matters said DG ISPR

Difference of opinions can exist, but that does not mean there is a divide between the civil and military leadership, said DG ISPR.

To a question about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he replyed the army was not associated with any political matter.

He said that whatever Parvaiz Musharif said its his political statement as politicion.

Regarding question about the Dawn Leaks, Ghafoor said the government can publish the inquiry report of Dawn leak has army has no objection.

Later in interaction with media the DG ISPR said that TTP spokesperson Ahsan Ullah Ahsan will not go scot free he added that how can we forgive him as he is killer of thousands of innocent Pakistani citizen.

Director General ISPR said that the terrorists, attack on a mosque in Rawalpindi in 2013 in the month of Mohharam at Raja bazar, was a conspiracy to create sectarianism . He added that all the eight member terrorist network was funded by RAW and NDS and their ultimate goal was to spread sectarianism in Pakistan.

He said that blast near Arfa Karim Tower was aimed at CM Punjab.

“These terrorists were linked with a network of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.” said Ghafoor.

He said the sectarian conflict was not started from where the enemies of the state had planned to initiate it.

“Over the years, Pakistan Army managed to restore normalcy in war-torn areas. This includes the construction of 147 schools, 17 health units and 67 markets,” said the army spokesman. The crime ratio in Karachi has been declined after successful operations of Pakistan Rangers, said DG ISPR.

He rejected the Indian allegation that Pakistan had hoisted the national flag — the highest in South Asia — on the Wagah border to gather intelligence information.

Replying a question, he said that it was premature to comment on expected US policy on Afghanistan.