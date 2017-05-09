Meem Zay Rifat

Lahore

It is good to note that the Punjab government has after all decided to launch a massive clean up operation throughout the province especially in Lahore through the peoples elected district governments, which are in place for some months now, to remove all sorts of encroachments without any discrimination to ensure cities and towns look neat and clean and give good look to the onlookers.

According to the reports in the newspapers, like every other decision, this good decision of public welfare and concern has also been taken by no other person than untiring, energetic and man of action provincial chief minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The CM has quite rightly directed police and administration to extend full cooperation to the district governments in this regard to ensure the desired objectives of removal of all encroachments are achieved in the shortest possible time and this clean and neat look is retained permanently.

In fact, the peoples elected district governments all over the province should have taken this much desirable decision of removal of encroachments from cities and towns soon after their being inducted in the office on a priority basis. But still better late than never. Even if now they carry out the operation clean up for removal of encroachments dedicatedly and committedly, the desired results may be obtained soon though the CM has set no deadline for this purpose.

Since Lahore is to be cleaned up especially, the Mayor of Lahore should better go through the record, if it is available in Jinnah Hall somewhere about the much laudable anti-encroachment campaigns which Mian Muhammad Azhar, who later also became Governor Punjab, had launched several years back when he was the Mayor of Lahore. He had personally supervised removal of encroachment campaign and not left this entirely to the staff.