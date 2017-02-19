Operation against terrorists

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

It is no doubt the duty of the government is to provide security and protection to the citizens. This new wave of terrorism has been ushered in by the enemies of the State due to the criminal negligence of the responsible persons in power. At present the people of Pakistan are at the mercy of Invisible Power. We must put all our resources to combat and eliminate terrorists. The whole country is fraught with threats from terrorist organisations. They have training camps to brainwash innocent young boys to carry out their nefarious agenda. They do not spare anything and anybody. For them it is fair game to kill innocent citizens. The entire nation stands by its security organisations. The terrorists have targeted hospitals, worship places, schools, vehicles, police mobiles and law enforcing personnel. National Action Plan is a comprehensive charter that has not been implemented by the concerned quarters due to criminal negligence on the part of some rogue elements in the government. There is no excuse for not implementing the National Action Plan. We need to be vigilant and alert against any and all kinds of threat wherever they may be present. We cannot rule out the foreign hand in this new wave of terrorism. We must come together to combat terrorism. Our aim should be to wipe out defunct terrorist organisations. Full scale Rangers Operation should be launched in Punjab at the earliest. We cannot afford to leave it to any individual’s whims, wishes or arrogance.