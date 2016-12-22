Operation against militants to continue: DG Rangers

Staff Reporter

Director General Rangers Sindh Major Gen Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday said that the operation against miscreants and terrorists who want to create obstacle to restoration of peace across Sindh including Karachi will continue.

According Rangers spokesman, DG Rangers Sindh visited various sectors of Karachi and met officers and staff.

He lauded Rangers role in the restoration of peace in Karachi as well the measures of Lt Gen Bilal Akbar.

DG Rangers vowed to foil nefarious designs of terrorists, militant wings, kidnappers, extortionists, and their facilitators.

We are fully aware the forces within and outside that are involved in terrorism and we will ensure permanent peace in Karachi and will not hesitate to give any and all sacrifice for restoration of peace.