Salim Ahmed

Operation against dumper trucks to control increasing rate of accidents is underway on directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera. DIG Traffic Punjab, Farooq Mazhar had launched a special campaign last month on directions of IGP Punjab, in which 8218 dumper trucks were checked throughout the province.

Due to incomplete documentation, 3804 dumper trucks were challaned, 81 poorly maintained trucks were stopped to operate, while cases were also registered against 22 truck owners.