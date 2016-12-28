Open manholes posing danger to lives of residents

City Reporter

Open manholes posing danger to the lives of the residents in several sectors including G-6,G-7,G-8 thus causing fear among the people to go out in the evening.

Salman Ahmed, a resident of sector G-8 said open manholes were a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. The open manholes can cause accident anytime he complained.

Another resident Imtiaz Ali of sector G-7 claimed that there were many incidents in which people sustained injuries after falling into uncovered manholes.

The residents said various open manholes and uncovered drains in the city are posing a threat to the lives of citizens.