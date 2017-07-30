Open heartedly accepting SC’s verdict by PML-N positive sign: President FCCI

Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh has welcomed decision of Supreme Court (SC) in Panama case and said that it is yet another positive sign that ruling party has also accepted this decision with an open heart.

In a statement here on Saturday, Engr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh said that it also reflects the political maturity of our political leadership and hence, the political parties should not give any negative reaction which may disturb our economy.

He said that political instability has already inflicted huge losses to the stock market while the politics of agitation had further aggravated this situation. He hoped that our politicians will display a cautious restrained to save economy from further aggravating.

The FCCI President said that politicians should understand that political instability will not only damage the economy but also create new problems for our masses who are already suffering from illiteracy, poverty and bad governance.

Saeed Sheikh further said that politicians should realize the importance of economy and try to show their political strength within the elected house instead of coming on the road and creating law and order situation in the country which is also hostile to normal and healthy business activities.

He said that all of us should respect the decision of the Supreme Court in its true spirit. Similarly the politicians should also display their political maturity and avoid creating anarchy or chaos in the country in the name of democracy.—INP