OPEC oil squeeze to remain, but will it lift prices?

Oil producers within and outside OPEC are expected Thursday to extend a deal cutting output aimed at lifting the price of crude, but US rivals could spoil the party.

Last November members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

The following month several nations outside the cartel, notably Russia, agreed with OPEC to reduce their production by 600,000 bpd.

The aim was to reduce a huge global supply glut that had pushed down the price of oil from over $100 per barrel in 2014 to close to $25 in early 2016.

While welcome news to firms and to consumers filling up their cars, this blew a hole in the finances of oil-producing nations, even rich Gulf countries.

It exacerbated the crisis in Venezuela, where inflation is triple digit, bankruptcy looms and where weeks of violence have killed some 50 people.

Since December Brent crude, the global benchmark, has recovered to more than $54 per barrel from about $46, although it has dipped below $50 several times.—AFP