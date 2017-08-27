OPD multi-storey building at Services Hospital completed

Salim Ahmed

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah has directed the concerned officers to finalize all the arrangements by 31st August to inaugurate newly constructed nine storey building of outdoor and inpatient department in services hospital which has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1388 million.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of inauguration of newly constructed multi-storey block in Services Hospital, here on Saturday. The Secretary reviewed the completion of civil works as well as inaugural arrangements of the building. Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr. Muhammad Ameer, senior officers from Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, Building Department and the consultants attended the meeting. The Secretary was briefed in detail about the newly completed OPD block. The meeting reviewed the completion of civil works, installation of HVAC system, building management system, working of generators, elevators, fire-fighting system etc.

The meeting was informed that new block has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1388 million. By completion of this project, another 320 beds have been included in the system and peaditrics, psychiatry and endocrine wards have been shifted to the new building. Four lifts have been installed in the block to facilitate the patients. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed that all the process of testing and technical work of fire-fighting system, generators, HVAC system and other important matters must be completed by 31st August so that the building could be formally inaugurated.

It was informed that modern facilities/gadgets has been provided in outdoor. Electronic token system and comfortable waiting area for the patients has also been provided in the outdoor block and people are being facilitated in a friendly atmosphere in the OPD. Moreover, soft launching of the block has been made in the best interest of the patients.