OPC’s landmark achievement

Ahsan Javed

Burewala

The retrieving of more than 441 Kanal precious land worth approximately 40 million rupees by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is a landmark achievement by the Commission and sheds light on the fact that the Commission is leaving no stone unturned to address the issues and reduce the plight of overseas Pakistanis. In terms of its size, this is the largest land which has been got vacated from the illegal squatters by the Commission. Previously, the Commission has also helped a UK-based Pakistani get back Rs 6.6m from a man who had embezzled the amount on pretext of setting up a textile unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that OPC is a brainchild of Punjab Government to redress the grievances of expatriates. Keeping in view the increase in problems faced by overseas citizens, the Punjab Government felt the need to establish a separate entity for handling of complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis. Since its formation, OPC is playing a crucial and proactive role to resolve and address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

By setting up overseas police stations and forming committees at District level to address problems of overseas Pakistanis, OPC remains committed in its efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people living abroad. It is hoped that other provincial govts would also follow the suit of Punjab Govt to reduce the plight of overseas belonging to their respective provinces and would take all necessary steps to promote their rights.