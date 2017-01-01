OPC working on fast track basis to redress problems of expats

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that OPC has emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. He disclosed that the Commission is working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints have already been redressed. This has given confidence to the expats.

Presiding over a departmental meeting at his office , he said that OPC is playing a very pivotal role in redressing different issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis with regard to the Punjab government. They can, anytime, contact OPC for the solution of their complaints relating to Government agencies in the Punjab. Commissioner further told that OPC has developed a state-of-the-art IT based system; and through this system, complaints are referred to concerned departments to proceed further. This has been done on the special instructions of the chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. He told that OPC monitors the whole process electronically to ensure that redressal is done well in time.

Afzaal Bhatti said, the district Overseas Committees are also playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots. Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC is to provide them an effective and useful platform for resolving their problems, concluded Commissioner OPC.