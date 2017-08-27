OPC working actively for provision of relief

Salim Ahmed

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a house belonging to an overseas Pakistani, settled in UK has been retrieved from the illegal occupation of his brother.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Afzaal Bhatti informed that Zahid Ali Malik of London, England, lodged a camplaint with OPC that his younger brother has illegally occupied his 5 Marla house,worth rupees 4 million,situated in Muhalla Shahzada Shaheed colony,Gujranwala.

The case was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala for further proceedings.

After continuous efforts of the members of DOPC Gujranwala, the said house was got vacated and handed over to its original owners.

Afzaal Bhatti further told that Overseas Pakistanis Commission is actively engaged in providing relief to expatriate Pakistanis and they can contact OPC, any times, for redressal of their complaints.