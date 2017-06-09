OPC striving for resolution of expatriate issues

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis and as many as six senior officers have been nominated to follow up complaints forwarded to Administrative Departments, District overseas committees and Federal Government Departments/agencies.

Vice Chairperson OPC, Shaheen Khalid Butt while presiding over a departmental meeting informed that issues of Overseas Pakistanis pertaining to Court Matters / Writ Petitions, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Private Housing Scheme and LDA are being pursued properly. He further told that complaints regarding Federal Ombudsman, NAB, FIA, NADRA and other Federal Departments are also processed on priority basis.

Shaheen Khalid Butt told that all nominated officers of OPC are in close liaison with Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure the timely disposal of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.