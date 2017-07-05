OPC starts implementation of LHC CJ directions

Salim Ahmed

Overseas Pakistanis commission (OPC) Punjab has started implementing directions of Honorable Chief Justice, Lahore High court with regard to expeditious disposal of under trial cases of expatriate Pakistanis in different courts of the province.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti in a letter addressed to all Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the province has written that In pursuance of the directions of Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, instructions have been issued to all District & Session Judges in Punjab by High Court for designation of Courts to deal with cases of Overseas Pakistanis.

He further said the Chief Justice Lahore High Court had observed that every effort shall be made to dispose the cases of Overseas Pakistanis which are pending in Districts Courts / Lahore High Court and a Bench shall be designated to deal with the cases of Overseas Pakistanis exclusively.

Afzaal Bhatti in his latter has instructed the Divisional and District high ups of the province that the lists of all those cases wherein OPC officers/officials including field officers/police officers have been impleaded as parties may be prepared, highlighting that these cases were filed after lodging of complaints by Overseas Pakistanis in OPC.

He has further instructed that in addition to that lists of Civil Court Cases where status-quo were granted after lodging of complaints in OPC be also prepared. Commissioner OPC said that this practice would ensure the speedy disposal of the cases of Overseas Pakistanis pending in different courts.