OPC retrieves land worth Rs 45m

Staff Reporter

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, a UK based expatriate Pakistani lady got back her 12 acres land worth 45 Million rupees.

Commissioner OPC, Afzaal Bhatti informed that Rehmat Bibi of Essex, UK filed a complaint with OPC that her family leased their land in Chak 529, District Vehari to Muhammad Nawaz twenty years ago.

After expiry of contract, the tenant refused to vacate the land and opened fire on Rehmat Bibi, her husband and son to frighten them. Afzaal Bhatti told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistani Committee (DOPC) Vehari for further action. Chairperson DOPC Shahzad Dogar, DPO Umar Saeed Malik and DSP Tahir Majeed made concerted efforts and got the said land vacated in just one day and handed it over to original owner.Moreover, rent of one year amounting to Rs 0.7 Million was also received from illegal occupant and given to the applicant.

Rehmat Bibi, her husband and son have thanked OPC high ups and members of DOPC Vehari for making tireless efforts to vacate the land from the grabber. Afzaal Bhatti further said that OPC is vigorously perusing the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis and so far half of the received complaints have been settled.