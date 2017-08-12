OPC Punjab officials meet LHC deputy registrar

City Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti met Deputy Registrar Lahore High Court Rizwan Ahmad here on Friday.

Director General OPC Syed Javed Aqbal Bokhari and Director legal Raja Muhammad Zubair were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, matters pertaining to under-trial cases of overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail. The visiting officials said that designated courts for overseas Pakistanis at district level would help dispose of case of expatriate Pakistanis swiftly.

The LHC deputy registrar said that instructions had already been issued from the Lahore High Court to lower judiciary for quick disposal of cases of overseas Pakistanis.