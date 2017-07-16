OPC & OPF to enhance coop to solve expats issues

Staff Reporter

With a view to early redress the expatriates complaints pertaining to federal government agencies, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has developed close and continuous liaison with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Government of Pakistan. The enhanced cooperation between these two institutions would provide better service-delivery to the Pakistanis living abroad.

These views were expressed by Vice Chairperson OPC, Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while talking to a delegation of OPF which met them under the chairmanship of MD, OPF, Habib ur Rehman Gillani. DG OPC Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Additional DG police matters, Agha Muhammad Yousaf, Director (Legal) Raja Zubair also attended the meeting.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that joint collaboration of OPC and OPF would help solve the issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis relating to federal government ministries, divisions and institutions. They told that it is pleasing that on the request of OPC Punjab, OPF has nominated a focal person to coordinate with the OPC.

During meeting matters pertaining to assistance of OPC staff at counters set up by OPF at airports and proposals to fine tune the redessal mechanism of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, about federal government were also came under discussion

MD OPF Habib ur Rehman Gillani assured that all complaints received from OPC would be solved on priority basis. He said that cooperation between OPC and OPF would yield positive results regarding solution of the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis .DG OPC Javed Iqbal Bokhari proposed to set up a designated cell in OPF for swift rederresal of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.