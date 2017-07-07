OPC, LDA make mechanism to resolve expatriates’ complaints

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have prepared a mechanism for speedy resolution of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis related to LDA.

A meeting was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, which was attended by Director General LDA Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Director General OPC Javed Iqbal Bukhari and other relevant officers.

On this occasion Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said the OPC and the LDA were working jointly to resolve the issues facing the overseas Pakistanis and in this regard the authorities concerned were monitoring the resolution process of complaints on monthly basis.

He added that overseas Pakistanis come to the country for a short period so solution to their problems in the shortest possible time was imperative.

Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting and necessary directions were issued by the authorities in this regard.

A number of proposals to fine-tune the resolution process of the complaints were also discussed.