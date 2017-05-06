OPC, LDA high-ups review resolution mechanism of expats issues

Salim Ahmed

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that state-of-the-art facilitation desk, established in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office is providing up to date information about the sale and purchase of properties and other relevant issues to Overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the resolution mechanism of the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis in LDA. OPC DG Javed Iqbal Bukhari, LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers attended the meeting while certain proposals to fine tune the resolution process of complaints were also discussed.

Afzaal Bhatti said that OPC and LDA were working jointly to resolve the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis and in this regard, authorities of both institutions were monitoring the resolution process of the complaints on monthly basis.

The OPC Commissioner said that Overseas Pakistanis came to country for a short period so solution of their problems in the shortest possible time was imperative.

LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman informed the participants that LDA was providing maximum support to expatriate Pakistanis in resolution of their problems and designated officers and officials had been deputed to settle the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting and LDA DG issued necessary directions in this regard.