OPC holds road shows

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With the view to sensitize overseas Pakistanis about investment opportunities in the Punjab, as well as establishment of institutional redressal mechanism for solving their problems at the earliest, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has so far successfully held Road Shows in different countries including United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Vice Chairperson, OPC Punjab, Shaheen Khalid Butt while giving details in this regard informed that a large number of expatriate Pakistanis had participated in these Road Shows and hailed the establishment of OPC. During these Road Shows OPC team briefed Overseas Pakistanis, how they can contact OPC for redressal of their complaints relating to government agencies of Punjab.

Shaheen Khalid Butt told that during Road Shows, OPC high ups informed the participants about the investment opportunities in Punjab especially in the fields of Energy, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals, Tourism and Infrastructure.

They were told that Punjab Government has provided a conducive atmosphere in the province and pro-business policies have been introduced to promote domestic and foreign investment .Participants were also informed that Punjab Government is providing complete protection to foreign investors.

Vice Chairperson further told that OPC is playing a proactive role to address the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis and complaints are referred to the concerned departments to process them accordingly. OPC also monitors the process electronically, Shaheen Butt concluded.