OPC helps vacate expatriate’s shop

Staff Reporter

Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, (OPC) Punjab, shop of an expatriate Pakistani has been retrieved from the illegal occupation. Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti told that Saudi Arabia based Zulfiqar Ali lodged a complaint with OPC that his tenant has refused to vacate his shop situated in Chowk Shawala, Baghbanpura, Lahore.

Complainant further said that on his demand to vacate the shop tenant is threatening his family members. Commissioner OPC told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore which after proper persuasion, got the said shop vacated and handed it over to its original owner.

Afzaal Bhatti further said that OPC is providing relief to expatriate Pakistanis, by solving their problems and Overseas Pakistanis can contact OPC for resolution of their issues.