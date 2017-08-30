OPC helps vacate expatriate’s plot worth Rs 30m

Staff Reporter

A plot worth Rs 30 million, belonging to a US based expatriate Pakistani has been vacated from illegal possession, with the assistance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt while giving details in this regard informed that Zahid Munawar Khan from Baltimore, USA lodged a complaint that neighbours have illegally occupied his 19 marla plot in Chah Pichwara, Mozang, Lahore. This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore.

The committee members specially CCPO Lahore ameen wains, SSP Mubashar Maikan and Chairman Public Facilitation Committee OPC Sajid Ch made concerted efforts and got the said plot vacated which was handed over to its owner.