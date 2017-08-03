OPC helps vacate expatriate’s house

Staff Reporter

Due to efforts of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a house worth Rs 170 million belonging to a Canada based expatriate has been vacated from the illegal possession.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt said Moazzam Ali Asghar from Canada lodged a complaint with OPC that neighbors had illegally occupied his two-kanal house in New Garden Town. The complaint was referred to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore. The committee members got the house vacated and handed it over to its owner. Moazzam Ali Asghar thanked Chief Minister Shehbaz Shariff and the OPC team for providing assistance to get the possession of his house.