OPC helps orphan girl

Staff Reprter

Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an orphan, 9 years old girl and her mother have got back their precious 6.5 Kanal land, illegally occupied by grandmother and 2 real uncles.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while giving details in this regards informed that after the death of Greece, based Irfan Shahzad, his mother Irshad Begum and 2 brothers Iftikhar and Noman illegally occupied his 6.5 Kanal land in Gujranwala and denied to give this property to Irfan’s widow and his 9 year old daughter Khush Bakht.

After a Complaint from Irfan’s Widow Sadia Irfan, OPC referred the matter to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala. which after concerted efforts got the said property back to its real owners. Shaheen Butt and Afzaal Bhatti further disclosed that late Irfan’s brother Iftikhar also succeeded to use his brother’s documents for reaching Greece and settled there as Irfan, however after filing a complaint by OPC against him in Greece, he was deported and was arrested in Pakistan.