OPC helps expats to get possession of 50 plot

Staff Reporter

Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has said that provision of possession of 50 residential plots to Overseas Pakistanis in Eden Housing Scheme, Lahore is a remarkable and tremendous achievement of the OPC.

Presiding over a departmental meeting in this connection, he said that complaints of Overseas Pakistanis regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis and remaining complaints, pertaining to this housing scheme, would also be addressed soon.

Afzaal Bhatti told that prior to this, 90 houses in Eden Housing Scheme had also been handed over to the Overseas Pakistanis due to the efforts of OPC. He told that OPC Punjab has played its effective role for the provision of plots to the affected owners.

Afzal Bhatti further informed that Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab is playing an effective role to resolve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and they can always contact the OPC for the resolution of their problems.