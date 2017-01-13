OPC helps expat lady to get back her property

Salim Ahmed

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab a house worth rupees 7.5 million has been transferred back to the Canada based overseas Pakistani lady. Her daughter and son in law had fraudulently purchased the house from the amount,which she sent them to establish business. Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Ontario, Canada based Inayat Begum lodged a complaint that she gave Rs 7.5 million to her daughter NasreenBibi and son in law Arshad Hussain for establishing a business,but they purchased a house with this amount and got it transferred to their own names. Complainant Inayat Begum requested them to either transfer the said house to her or return the amount but her daughter and son in law started threatening mother.

Afzaal Bhatti informed that OPC Vigorously pursued the case and got Arshad Hussain and his Son Usman Shah arrested, afterward they transferred the house back to Inayat Begum. Commissioner told that OPC is actively engaged in redressing the problems faced by the expatriate Pakistanis and they can contact OPC any time for Solution of them grievances.