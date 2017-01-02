OPC helps expat in retrieving ancestral property after 30 years

Staff Reporter

As a result of efforts made by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, The possession of One Kanal 16 Marla precious ancestral land has been handed back to US based Overseas Pakistani after 30 years.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Wood bridge, Virginia, USA based Nadeem Malik lodged a complaint with OPC that his Cousin Khalil has illegally occupied his ancestral land worth One Crore 80 Lac rupees in Rehman Gardens Phase II, Sheikhupura for the last 30 Years. OPC after filling a formal complaint referred the issue to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Sheikhupura, which after continuous and concerned efforts handed over the possession of the said property to the original owner.

Afzaal Bhatti told that Nadeem Malik has thanked the OPC for getting his land back from the grabber. Nadeem Malik has further said that with the help of OPC, he got his property without spending a single penny. Commissioner further said that OPC is vigorously pursuing the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis regarding government agencies of the Punjab and a modern IT based redressal mechanism has been adopted for quick disposal of the complaints of expats.