OPC helps another Japan based overseas Pakistani

Salim Ahmed

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, in a latest activity has got transferred 3 Kanal 5 Marla precious land, besides payment of 23.2 million rupees to a Japan based Overseas Pakistani. Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed that Jahangir Ahmad of Hokido, Japan lodged a complaint that his father sold 7 acres land, situated in Moza Rai Chand, District Chiniot in 2013.

Purchaser party initially paid some amount in installments but after sometimes refused to pay remaining 23.2 million rupees. Afzaal Bhatti told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Chiniot for further action. DOPC Chiniot after continuous efforts got transferred 3 Kanal 5 Marla Land besides making a payment of 23.2 Million rupees to complainant Jahagir Ahmed, who has thanked OPC and DOPC Chiniot for their efforts in getting back property and amount.

Afzaal Bhatti further said that OPC with the help of line departments is providing its prompt institutional support to the expatriate Pakistanis regarding resolution of their issues.