OPC hands over 30 houses, plots to expats

Staff Reporter

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, as many as 30 more houses and plots in a housing scheme, worth Rs.90 million, have been handed over to the overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti handed over the possession letters to overseas owners during a ceremony. Director General OPC Javed Iqbal Bokhari was also present on this occasion while a large number of overseas Pakistanis attended the event.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti while addressing the ceremony informed that Overseas Pakistanis had booked their houses and plots in this housing scheme 10 years ago but despite full payment, houses and plots were not being handed over to them.

They told that on the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab played its role for the provision of houses and plots to the affected owners.

VC and Commissioner told that prior to this, on the initiative of OPC 140 houses and plots in this housing scheme had also been handed over to the overseas Pakistanis in three phases.

A number of expatriate Pakistanis while lauding the efforts of OPC said that this institution is actively engaged in resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti further informed that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, complaints of Overseas Pakistanis regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis.