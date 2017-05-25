OPC becomes effective platform for overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that OPC has emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. Commission is working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints have already been redressed. This has given confidence to the expatriates. He was talking to the delegation of Overseas Pakistanis belonging to Spain, Belgium, France, Norway, Italy and Scotland who met him in his office.

Highlighting the investment opportunities in Punjab, Commissioner OPC said that Province Offers lucrative and low risk opportunities for investors and Overseas Pakistanis should invest in various sectors in Punjab, provincial government would provide complete protection to their investment.

He further said that OPC is playing an active role to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and they can any time, contact OPC for resolution of their issues. He said that Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC is to provide them a useful platform for resolving their problems. Afzaal Bhatti informed the members of the delegation that District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) are also playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots.

Members of the delegation include Ch Amanat, Salim Langrial, Asif Raza, Faisal Cheeche, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, Nasir Chohan, Waqar Malik, Nawaz Gondal, Nadeem Ashraf and Ch Azhar.