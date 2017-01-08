Only trained drivers can ensure life safety: DG Rescue

Salim Ahmed

Director General Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the emergency data of road traffic crashes occurred in 2016, causes and type of vehicles involved in such accidents and showed serious concern about increasing number of road traffic crashes.

He said that 90% traffic crashes occurred owing to involvement of motorbikes, while affecting young breadwinners of the society.

DG Rescue Punjab said that road safety system was of vital importance for protection of human lives. Under visionnary leadership of the Chief Minister Punjab, Rescue Mohafiz Program to establish Community Emergency Response Teams at all union councils in Punjab has been launched for disaster risk reduction through community participation.

He said that the Government of the Punjab is also adopting Swedish Model for reduction of traffic accidents, adding that the measures regarding road safety are also being made a part of syllabus as it was essential to promote awareness among the people in this regard. He said that establishment of the Punjab Road Safety Authority would result in an effective system of road safety including driving licensing system, traffic engineering, vehicles fitness system, vehicle registration, database and management system. “Only trained drivers can ensure life safety in Punjab,” he added.

The Director General was briefed that the Service has responded to over 238782 emergency calls of road traffic accidents and rescued around 283085 people from disability with professional rescue response and safe transportation to hospitals, whereas 227390 accidents calls were reported in 2015 with increase of 11392 accidents in one year. Similarly, 112616 drivers, 7296 underage drivers, 39361 pedestrians and 131108 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 46060 RTAs were reported in Lahore Control Room in 2016, which affected 47234 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 23400 in Faisalabad with 27977 victims and Multan at third position with 13906 RTCs and 16438 victims.