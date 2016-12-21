Afreen Mirza

Karachi

Recent plane crash tragedy has left us all shaken. Then the death of Junaid Jamshed led to more sorrow and grief. Besides family loss, it was the loss of the whole of Pakistan because JJ was one of the major icons of our country. A great loss, of course! Everyone feels sorry.

Media highlighted JJ from every angle. But at the same time, the other 47 people, who met the same tragic death, have been almost totally ignored, although they should also be treated the same way? They were also heroes in their own domains. Their families are also going through a hard time; don’t they deserve the same kind of sympathy?