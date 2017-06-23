Online tax, bill payment system of CDA becomes operational

Staff Reporter

Online Tax and Bill Payment System of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has become operational. CDA has introduced this novel service initially in collaboration with MCB Bank Limited.

Online bill and tax payment service to consumers having accounts in other banks will also be available soon.

This modernistic facility will provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to pay their CDA related bills and taxes online.

Member Administration CDA heralded the move to provide this contemporary facility for residents of Islamabad.

Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said present administration wants Islamabad to be competitive to modern capitals in field of technology and Information Technology (IT) based civic facilities.

Online payment system is part and parcel of contemporary world. More technology and IT based solutions to civic issues are on the cards. CDA and MCB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding one and a half month ago in a ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Centre to this effect. Top management of CDA and MCB Bank Ltd attended the occasion.