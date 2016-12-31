Online spending scaling up consumer finance in Pakistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

It is certainly an impressive achievement that the digital economy has emerged as an unstoppable giant that was growing at 10 percent a year, more than triple the rate of overall global economic growth while the on-line spending scaling up consumer finance in Pakistan.

Although the interest rate is at 4 decades low which was expected to have a booming effect on consumer finance, car and home financing however it could gain the momentum 2005 when there was a mad rush in demand of private loans for different segments in the economy like home finance or car financing, however it considerably improving as compared to the bleak period some 7-8 years ago.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) expects a significant increase in credit demand from private sector borrowers. The central bank said businesses likely to borrow more money in upcoming quarters than they did a year earlier as growth in manufacturing sector, better energy supplies, CPEC-related activities and soft monetary stance signaling continued growth in the economy.

Moreover, the government reliance for budgetary borrowing from the central bank may also induce commercial banks to go for alternative investment avenue of corporate lending. Banks’ advances declined to Rs5.052 billion in the third quarter of 2016 against Rs5.180 billion in previous quarter. However, the spread between lending and deposit rate is shrinking in the wake of low interest rates.

The expected credit expansion, due to its feedback effect, is likely to strengthen the deposit base –a major funding source -of the sector, the SBP said. The report highlights that the asset base of the banking sector has registered a decrease of 1.6 percent during third quarter (July-September) of 2016. Meanwhile, the total assets of the banks fell to Rs15.134 billion in July-September of the current financial year from Rs15.374 billion in previous quarter.

Banking sector assets stood at Rs13.518 billion in the same quarter of last year. Banks’ investments dropped 2.5 percent to Rs7.625 billion during the quarter under review. The performance of the banking sector remains steady despite seasonal effects and shift in the government’s borrowing pattern. “Deposits of the banking sector, after observing some deceleration in recent past, have inched up 0.6 percent which is in contrast to fall of deposits usually seen in the third quarter of a calendar year,” it said.

“The rise in the deposits is due to lower decline in current deposits and higher growth in saving and fixed deposits.” The fund based liquidity has remained comfortable as asset mix on the banks’ balance sheet remains tilted towards treasury investments. The investments to deposits ratio (IDR) stands at 69.2 percent as of end September, 2016 compared with the end June 2016 level of 71.4 percent. The decline in investments to deposits ratio reflects a quarter-on-quarter drop of 3.2 percent in investments in government securities and a slight uptick in deposits.

The SBP said the banking sector has remained in sound and stable state during the reviewed quarter. “The solvency profile of the banking sector has strengthened as Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has improved to 16.8 percent, while profit after tax has stood at Rs138.9 billion for the first nine months of 2016. The non-performing loans (NPLs) have observed marginal decline, though, NPLs to gross advances ratio has slightly increased,” it said.

The ratio has inched up by 20 bps to 11.3 percent as of September 30, 2016 but entirely on account of decline in seasonal financing activity.” The coverage ratio, provisions to NPLs, has, on the other hand, improved by 30 bps to reach 82.7 percent as of September 30, 2016. However, the dip in interest margins and rising costs has narrowed the year-to-date profitability of the banking sector. As a result, return on assets has declined 2.1 percent as compared to 2.2 percent in the second quarter of 2016 and 2.6 percent in the third quarter The State Bank of Pakistan in its First Quarterly Report for FY17 on the State of Pakistan’s Economy indicated that preliminary macroeconomic data signals a stable growth momentum during the year.

A strong growth in sugarcane and maize production, improved production of cotton, and better supplies of minor crops suggest some recovery in the agriculture growth. While acknowledging the subdued performance by large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in Q1-FY17, the report expected that the growth would gain some pace going forward.