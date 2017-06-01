Online drive launched to bring down fruit, vegetable prices

Capital sees unprecedented rise in prices

Zubair Qureshi

By launching an online drive, a consumer rights group has given voice to public feelings of annoyance and irritation on the rising prices of fruit and vegetables in the federal capital. Every year with the arrival of the Holy Ramazan, prices of essential vegetable and fruit items go up. In the wake of this rising trend in prices, the online drive has picked an overnight momentum and a large number of people particularly youths are participating in the drive and forwarding the public message. The drive was begun with a simple message by a consumer rights group that called upon the public to use fruit three days a week. “For three days, yes three days, prepare your food before Iftar and then break your fast with dates. No fruit during the three days,” the public message goes on to insist. If we boycott fruit for only three days, a powerful message will be given to all the hoarders and fruit prices will automatically come down, it says.

The message went round and round on the social media all day, Wednesday and one could see social media users sharing this awareness message with each other. Only by taking such drastic steps can we put these hoarders and black marketers on the back foot, said Shahran a social media user. A user of Twitter, Sadia recommending the message to all her friends asked them to spread it to everyone so that we the consumers could realize our real power.

According to the message, in the face of mounting prices the only way left before us is to opt “Help Ourselves” method. Unless we take things in our own hands by rejecting the negative measures used by the traders we cannot stop this mechanism of raising prices during Ramazan. “If you are the head of a family, never buy fruit during Friday, Saturday and Sunday. During these three days, there is a tendency among the faithful to purchase fruit for Iftar as much as possible. However, when we boycott fruit on these three days, the traders will realize they were going to face huge loss and thus they will be forced to lower the prices of the fruit and vegetables items to a sensible level.”

A consumer Amna while talking to Pakistan Observer supported this online public campaign and agreed that it is the only way to stop the shopkeepers from selling fruit on their sweet will. Our district and city governments are rendered practically dysfunctional and there is no check on the rising prices, she said. Now the public will have to wake up from the slumber and take such matters of public awareness in their own hands.