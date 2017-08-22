Online ‘Bakra Mandi’ fails to attract buyers so far

Staff Reporter

The online sale of sacrificial animals has so far failed to attract buyers as majority of the citizens prefer to personally visit cattle markets for buying animals of their choice and budget. Several billboards have appeared in the city offering online sale of sacrificial animals, indicating addresses of their websites.

The websites including “Bakraonline” and “Qurbanionline” are dealing with sale of animals and delivery options through online payments but both the companies have failed to catch a good number of faithfulls of the country.

“The people do not like to purchase sacrificial animals due to strange behaviour of some traders who use cheap tactics for selling. People donot trust online marketing of sacrificial animals and our website could not sale more than 50 animals in 2016 and same situation is prevailing this year”, said a spokesman for Bakraonline”, while talking to APP on Monday.