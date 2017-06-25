Onewheeling goes unchecked ahead of Eid

One wheeling goes unchecked ahead of Eidul Fitr in twin cities of islamabad and Rawalpindi as number of youth were seen onewheeling on various roads including highways posing risk to lives. Hassan, a motorist said that these young bikers were a social nuisance who put not only their lives on risk but also the other people driving vehicles on the roads. Referring to his personal experience, he said he had to apply emergency brakes once he was driving on 9th Avenue after Iftar and a group of bikers closely passed his car showing bike stunts and wheeling. Driving has become difficult in presence of groups of bikers, he added. When contacted, an official of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said that ITP was working efficiently to stop wheeling on highways and challan tickets were being issued to violators. However, it is difficult to follow every biker. He said that special teams were being formed to check wheeling.—APP

Related