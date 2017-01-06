One-window facility planned at HED

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has directed to set up one widow operation facility/complaint office in the Higher Education Department. This cell would expeditiously work to solve the public issues as well as clear out the complaints of the general public on priority basis.

He has further directed that a detailed report may also be submitted to him every month about the receipt and disposal of various complaints received from the people.

The purpose of this cell is to facilitate the people approaching the HED for the solution of their issues of various nature. It is hoped that this cell would play its role in improving service-delivery of the department.