One window facility available in PHED

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that Punjab government is taking concrete measures to solve the genuine issues of lecturers and professors for which a fully equipped “one window complaint cell” has been established in Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to facilitate the teaching faculty regarding their transfers/postings and other related issues.

He stated this after inaugurating one window complaints cell in the HED here today. Special Secretary HED Tahir Yousaf, Additional Secretary Tanvir Jabbar, Additional Secretary Planning Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Secretary General Tariq Habib Bhatti, Director Colleges Zafar Anayat and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Syed Ali Raza Gillani said that the establishment of one window complaints cell will prove a milestone to solve the core issues of teaching faculty of provincial colleges and universities. He said that lecturers and professors would be able to submit their applications in the one window cell by themselves and also online.

He said that keeping in view the complaints of the teachers, officers and staff have been shifted to ensure transparency in the departmental affairs. He said that after establishment of this one window complaints cell the complainants would not have to deal with the department staff so as to rectify the issues of bribery and bureaucratic attitude.

Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that applications would be received in the cell in 15 days and after reviewing them in 15 days, their redressal will be ensured after adopting a foolproof yardstick with computerized system. The Minister said that he will himself open the complaints being submitted in the complaints cell on daily basis and directions will be conveyed to the concerned authorities for their earliest redressal.