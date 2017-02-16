One window facilitation for investment sector

Staff Reporter

Lahore

“Punjab is tremendously contributing in economic growth of the country but the investment figures are on decline. The Punjab Spatial Strategy project aims to improve economic growth in the province. It’s going to create one window facilitation through doubling the private sector investment, creating almost 1 million new jobs with skilled labor to involve youth bulge,” said Malik KhadimJilaniAwan Additional Commissioner Faisalabad on the occasion of PSS workshop held in Faisalabad. While Babar Hayat Tarar, Commissioner Sahiwal said “Spatial Strategy workshops are being held to engage all stakeholders for their feedback and invaluable suggestions to be incorporated in planning and practices stages of the project”. He added that it is one the most used strategy globally which utilizes the contributions of all government departments and actually tells us where we need support for various departments and their capacity building. They were speaking to the audience on the PSS workshops held by the Urban Unit in Faisalabad and Sahiwal cities respectively. “PSS is a project initiated to create connectivity among Punjab’s cities.