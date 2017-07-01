One-wheelers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 11 lawbreakers including eight one-wheelers besides recovering 1100 grams charras, two bottles of liquor and a dagger from their possession.

Pirwadhai police netted Adil for having 1100 grams charras. Morgah police rounded up Younas and recovered two bottles of liquor. Rattamral police nabbed Azhar for having a dagger.

Meanwhile, Cantt police in their operation against one-wheelers apprehended Adnan, Hinan, Rehmat Ullah, Waseem, Dilawar, Tanveer, Umair while Kalar Syedan police rounded up Rehan who was allegedly involved in one-wheeling.—APP