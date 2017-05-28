One slaughtered

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A body of slaughtered to death man was found next to Gul Rice Mill in the limits of Sadar Police Station in Jacobabad, here on Saturday.

According to police, a body of slaughtered to death man was spotted by locals and informed the police, following on the information, police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and identification.

Where, the body of the slaughtered to death man was identified as Ali Hassan, aged around 55, son of Warand by Umrani, resident of Dera Murad Jamali, Baluchistan province, police said.

It was said to be Ali Hassan was slaughtered to death over running dispute between two groups of Umrani community tribesmen residents of Balochistan over monetary issue, which claimed three other lives of Umrani community persons.