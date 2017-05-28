One Rupee Parchi fee in OPDs abolished

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to abolish One-Rupee Parchi fee from OPD tickets in all hospitals and health units across province with immediate effect.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Raffique have issued directions to the secretaries of the departments for immediate compliance on orders of the Chief Minister.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Najam Ahmad Shah and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan have issued notifications in this regard.

Medical Superintendents of all Teaching Hospitals, DHQ and THQ hospitals have been directed to ensure compliance and display banners for the awareness of people coming to the health facilities.

Ali Jan informed that the order would also be applicable on THQ hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Basic Health Units.

Khawaja Imran Nazir has directed the CEOs Health of DHAs to ensure compliance on the instructions in their respective districts.