More than one million South Sudan refugees in Uganda: UN

Geneva

South Sudan’s brutal civil war has forced more than one million people to flee to neighboring Uganda alone, with another million seeking refuge elsewhere in the region, the UN’s refugee agency said Thursday.

The UNHCR said additional funds were desperately needed to help the refugees flooding into Uganda, adding that most were women and children fleeing “barbaric violence.”

Over the past year, an average of 1,800 South Sudanese have arrived in Uganda every single day, it said. South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, descended into civil war in December 2013, just two years after it split from the north.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced by the violence, which briefly plunged part of the country into famine earlier this year. In addition to the one million South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, at least another million have fled to Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, according to UN numbers.

An additional two million people are estimated to have fled their homes and sought refuge elsewhere in the war-ravaged country. In Uganda, more than 85 percent of the South Sudanese refugees are women or children and youths under the age of 18.—AFP